Two seats up for election on Killeen Independent School District board of trustees have been retained by both incumbents.
Marvin Rainwater, place 4, and Brett Williams, place 5, are going to continue their tenures as members of the Killeen school board and will hold the position for at least the next three years.
Rainwater defeated four other candidates with 19,061 total votes and Williams beat two other candidates with 21,458 total votes, according to unofficial Bell County election results.
In place 4, David Michael Jones finished second with 13,461 votes. In place 5, Brockley Moore finished second with 15,262 votes and Lan Carter finished third with 12,531 votes.
“I think the next few years in KISD are going to be very difficult and I hope that my experience can help contribute to the solution of those problems,” said Rainwater, a retired principal. “I’m looking forward to a solution for the COVID crisis ... and another thing I would like to work on is cohesiveness within the community and try and build a better relationship between the school district and the community.”
Williams thanked God for his win and discussed his plan going forward on the board.
“Real grateful to God to be honest. God is the one that gives me the heart to serve and then very grateful to those that decided to support me,” said Williams, an executive director for a nonprofit.
“I’m going to really start getting out in Killeen ... I’m going to start working tomorrow like I was working five days ago because I really want people to start believing in what we’re trying to do and I feel like I am just starting to hit my stride in this,” Williams said. “I want to do a better job of engaging. I want to give citizens a chance to talk, whether it is something we do quarterly or monthly or if we need to change (the public forum policy) to engage residents back on what concerns them.”
The KISD board works to serve the students and parents within the district as well as making the decisions on the district’s tax rate and helping the district grow as the population of Killeen and the surrounding areas continue to grow.
Rainwater and Williams will continue to serve alongside current school board members JoAnn Purser, Susan Jones, Shelley Wells, Minerva Trujillo and Corbett Lawler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.