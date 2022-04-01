The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a political forum on April 9 which they have invited candidates in both the May and November elections affecting the Killeen area.
The forum will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kick It! Artisans Market, 4301 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen.
The chamber said candidates to attend the event include those running for Killeen mayor, Killeen City Council, as well as Bell County Commission and Bell County justice of the peace.
The city election is May 7, and the county positions will be elected in November.
All candidates running in the elections have been invited, said the chamber.
“As a Non-Profit 501c(3), we cannot offer or promote any one individual or party stance, but we can provide opportunities for the community to become more learned in Public Policy,” The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce said in their press release.
