Three at-large seats are open on the Killeen City Council for the upcoming Nov. 3 election, which was rescheduled from May 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local businessman Tolly James, Jr. calls for a strategic economic development plan for the city.
Name: Tolly James Jr.
Age: 52
Occupation: Owner of Tolly’s A/C & Refrigeration & HVAC Program Director – Vista College
What neighborhood do you live in? Stan Schlueter & Robinette
What was your upbringing and what brought you to Killeen area? What is your education level?
I was raised in Alexandria, Louisiana. My younger life cultivated my most important values which were my faith in Christ Jesus, my love and concern for all people, and a pursuit of excellence in all I do. Through the leadership of my mother, grandmother, and auntie, I learned the value of diligence and the joy of connecting and being courteous to others. I joined the military and served just over seven years and ultimately brought me here to Fort Hood. I transitioned out and completed my associate degree in air conditioning, heating & refrigeration at Central Texas College in 1998.
What do you do for a living and how did you get in the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
Over the last 18 years, I have owned and operated my HVAC contracting business. My team and I were successful in serving the Central Texas area in the repairing and installation of air conditioning systems and appliances. I now serve with other great professionals at Vista College, training today’s future HVAC technicians for success.
Have you run or served for a public office before? What office was it, and what was the outcome of the election? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Killeen City Council?
Over the passed two years, I have run for district 3 and city council at large. This year as with all the others, I am running for the opportunity to serve our great city. I believe that when the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice. Participating in our government process as a man of integrity for the purpose of re-building people’s confidence in true servant leadership is my purpose. Excellence through my diligence and problem solving is how it will be achieved.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a council member?
A strategic economic development plan that is real and looks at real challenges to bringing in industry. Do we have enough land resources available to bring in certain industry? No! We lost a business opportunity because a water bottling plant did not have access to 50 acres; A 90 million-dollar plant generating 70 new jobs. Business opportunities are not for the lucky but are capitalized on by the prepared. When you lose a potential business opportunity due to a lack of land, should not a solution be put in place or discussed?
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
My wife and I have lived in our city for 27 years, we have five children and five grandchildren. The passion that I speak with about solutions for our city is because I want to see this city prosper and be better when our children grow older.
What are your qualifications for this position?
I have a wide array of leadership and life experiences and a commitment to doing what ever is necessary to get the job done, but that is not enough. Unprecedented times require unique wisdom. From Job 32 MSG, I learned the experts have no corner on wisdom; getting old doesn’t guarantee good sense. It’s God’s Spirit in a person, the breath of the Almighty One, that makes wise human insight possible.
