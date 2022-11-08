Nicola James, D-Killeen, is the apparent winner in a race to succeed longtime Precinct 4 Place 2 Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
Cooke announced his retirement earlier this year, opening up the seat after more than two decades in office.
With about 92 percent of the vote counted, James held 52.80% of the vote against Steve Harris, R-Killeen with 45.36%, and Juan Rivera with about 2%, to take the Place 2 seat.
The unofficial count as of 11 p.m. was 17,495 votes in favor of James to Harris’s 15,031 votes and Rivera’s 610.
James was not able to be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Harris told the Herald on election night that he respected a tight race and congratulated his opponent for her apparent win.
“I expected to see a tight race, knew it was going to be one, and it turned out to be a toss up who was going to win,” Harris said Tuesday night. “Ultimately it came down to how many people came out to vote, and I want to congratulate my opponent on her win.”
Harris also thanked those who have supported him throughout election season, and on Tuesday.
“We’ll see what happens next!,” he said.
Rivera was a write-in candidate this year after missing the deadline to file for the election, and received just 1.92% of the vote this year.
“I am happy, but I think we did better than any other run that I’ve seen in the past,” Rivera said. “I will continue to serve.”
Tuesday’s results are unofficial until a canvassing, or official count, can be held.
The above numbers reflected 29 out of 42 voting centers reporting, according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford late Tuesday night.
