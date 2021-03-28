Editor’s Note: The Herald is running a series of election stories on candidates running for Killeen City Council in the May 1 election. Here is the schedule for the question-and-answer stories on the candidates:
March 14: Ramon Alvarez, William Baumgartner
March 21: Angela Brown, Michael Boyd
March 28: Nina Cob, Jason Carr
April 4: Rosalyn Finley, Jessica Gonzalez
April 11: Steve Harris, Brockley Moore
April 18: Debbie Nash-King, Holley Teel, Latriece Walton
SUGHED: Jason Carr running for District 3 City Council seat
By Steve Wilson
Killeen Daily Herald
Name: Jason Carr
Age: 52
Occupation: Caregiver, for his mother
What neighborhood do you live in?
Bel Air Heights
What was your upbringing and what brought you to the Killeen area?
My mom’s marriage to my new stepdad brought me to this area.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
My stepdad was ill for most of the last eight years, and my mom’s health took a dive after that.
Have you run or served for a public office before? if so, what did you do? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Killeen City Council?
I think it’s time for a change in the city.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a council member?
Employment for people not working, for veterans, and fixing the city’s road system.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
I will work hard for the city, for the people, if I get the position.
