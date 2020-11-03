Johnson wins Precinct 4 JP race

With 56.5% of the vote, Killeen City Councilmember Gregory Johnson has been elected as Bell County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Place 1.
Johnson, a Democrat, received 35,491 votes to defeat Republican Michael Keefe, who received 27,297 votes.
Johnson, a Waco native and a Democrat, is nearing the end of his second term on the Killeen City Council. The U.S. Army veteran also currently serves on the Central Texas Council of Governments and the Development District of Central Texas. He has served in leadership roles with several nonprofits and trade organizations including the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission, Killeen Housing Authority, president of the Apartment Association of Central Texas and the Texas Army National Guard where he deployed overseas to Kosovo in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
Keefe is a former Killeen Police Department officer who is self employed with his own insurance agency, and a resident of the Creek Place subdivision in Killeen.
Johnson declined to comment the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.