The Killeen Independent School District could have two new board members come November.
Two seats are up for election Nov. 3. The election was originally scheduled for May 2 but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Early voting for the election begins Oct. 13.
Every Sunday prior to the beginning of early voting, the Herald will run a profile of one of the candidates.
This week’s profile features David Michael Jones, running for Place 4 on the school board.
Name: David M. Jones
Age: 70 years old
Occupation: Pastor
City of residence: Harker Heights
What was your upbringing like, what is your education level, and what brought you to the Killeen area?
I was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966 before Graduation. I spent 19 month in Vietnam. Joined the Army in 1970, after 16 years I retired. I attended California State University at San Bernardino receiving a BA in Social Work. Employment brought me to Texas. Where I was employed as a youth counselor for 13 years. I attended seminary at night, graduating with a Masters in Theology and later receiving a Doctorate in Theology and a Doctorate in Divinity.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
I’m a pastor and religious educator in two Churches, one in Harker Heights and the other in Salado.
Have you run or served for a public office before? What office was it, and what was the outcome of the election? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the KISD school board?
Last year I ran for the first time for the School Board, which I lost. I believe that my experience as a youth counselor will be an asset to the board.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a school board member?
To do whatever it takes to benefit the students in our district with getting a better education, whether through the internet or in person.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
I am father of 12 adult children, 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, I have been a Mason for 45 years and a Shiner for 41 years, volunteering with the Boys and Girls club for 5 years
What are your qualifications for a school board seat?
I spent 13 years in all of the Middle schools and the High schools in Bell County and Milam County. I’ve worked with the school principals, vice principals, school counselors and students.
