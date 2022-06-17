An ex-Killeen city councilwoman will have to wait longer to have her election lawsuit decided by a judge, who could rule on the matter by the end of the month.
Mellisa Brown filed a civil lawsuit on May 23 against Killeen Councilman Ramon Alvarez, who won the seat by 24 votes ahead of Brown.
Brown, who was running for reelection, finished in fourth place during the May 7 municipal election. Alvarez finished in third place in the council at-large race, and only the top three vote-getters are elected.
As part of her lawsuit, Brown asked the court to impose a “temporary restraining order” to prohibit the City of Killeen from installing Alvarez as a council member; however, he was sworn in the same day the lawsuit was filed.
During a remote hearing on Friday afternoon in Bell County’s 146th Judicial District Court, a visiting district court judge decided to hold a “trial on the merits” on June 24.
“I wanted to make a ruling on the merits and finish this case today, but that’s not going to happen,” said Judge Rex Davis at the start of the hearing. “I’m most concerned about moving this case along (but) two hours ago, I received 12 exhibits for Alvarez and I started looking at them and they consist of hundreds of pages. My laptop and printer would choke to death, and I need to have time to read and reflect on the exhibits. Brown is entitled to have a reasonable opportunity to review the documents and make any objections before they are admitted into evidence.”
Alvarez’s attorney objected to a continuance.
“The exhibits are voluminous, but there are only one or two pages that are really relevant; the others are included for the sake of completeness,” said Waco attorney David G. Tekell.
The judge overruled Tekell’s objection. In the meantime, the judge asked that Tekell provide his exhibits in paper form. Brown is required to furnish her 28 exhibits to the court and to Alvarez’s attorney by next Tuesday, ahead of the June 24 trial date.
“We’re shooting for a ruling by June 30,” Davis said.
Poor training?
In her complaint that contests the results of the May 7 election, Brown alleges that Bell County election workers were poorly trained and that many ballots were rejected.
“Bell County has a duty to provide training to polling station workers, they failed to provide that training, and as a result of this failure (Brown) was placed at a disadvantage and lost her right to a fair election executed in accordance with the law,” according to Brown’s 10-page complaint. “Without training on the surrender of mail ballots and 893 not returned, a reasonable person could conclude that there were voters who were turned away from voting on Election Day. A reasonable person could believe that this lack of training could have caused a different outcome in an election decided by only 26 votes.”
She also alleges that a polling location was changed and that the county clerk did not give the appropriate notice.
In a letter to the court on May 24, Brown asked the judge to order a restraining order because Alvarez “would cause immediate and irreparable harm…(He) will vote on matters that I would otherwise have a vote on. I believe that I have enough evidence that I will likely win my case on merit.”
According to the final results released on May 16 by Bell County’s Office of Elections Administration, Alvarez received 1,774 votes to Brown’s 1,748.
Brown raised objections over the results the next day by filing a petition for a recount on May 17. She paid $3,000 for it to be done. A recount is a time-consuming process for election workers who were required to take a look at each of the more than 19,000 ballots cast by voters in the May 7 election, according to previous reports by the Herald.
According to the recount — which unlike the county, the city is listing as the official election result — Brown was still fourth in the at-large election, receiving 1,748 votes in the May election, 24 votes shy of Alvarez, who placed third with 1,772 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.