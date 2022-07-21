It’s not over until it’s over. That’s the mindset of an ex-city councilwoman who filed suit against a current councilman in May, alleging that irregularities in Killeen’s municipal election led to her losing her seat on the council by fewer than 30 votes.
Mellisa Brown — who served on the previous Killeen City Council — filed a civil lawsuit on May 23 against Ramon Alvarez, who won the seat by 26 votes ahead of Brown during the municipal election that was decided on May 7.
A hearing is set on the case for Aug. 5 in the 27th Judicial District Court, at which time Judge Rex Davis — a visiting judge assigned to hear the case — is expected to formally enter his judgement and also to decide on several outstanding motions.
It appears that Brown will lose the lawsuit, according to the judge’s docket entry that was written on July 8 and filed with the court on July 11.
“Docket entries are how judges record their rulings before there is a more formal order or other judgment prepared, most often prepared by the winning side’s attorney,” said Alvarez’s attorney, David G. Tekell, in an email to the Herald this week. “In this docket entry, Judge Davis is directing me to prepare a judgment that Mellisa Brown ‘take nothing’ by her suit. ‘Take nothing’ means she gets no relief from the court. I can never be sure that a human being won’t ever change their mind after announcing a decision, but this is the decision he has announced.”
Brown told the Herald that because she was not notified of the docket sheet and the judge had not announced his decision in court, the lawsuit is not over.
On Wednesday, “I filed a motion to reopen the case because of additional evidence the judge hasn’t seen,” Brown said. “I finally got the two (Bell County elections) reports that I have been waiting on since May 31. It’s thousands of pages, so I didn’t have time to review it while we were sitting in the courtroom (on June 24). Now that I’ve reviewed it, I see that it doesn’t match up with the voter rolls and it looks like the report of rejected absentee ballots was filled out incorrectly.”
That’s not the only motion that Davis could decide at next month’s hearing.
On July 12, the day after Davis’ docket entry was entered into court records, Tekell filed a motion to impose sanctions on Brown in an amount of $15,000, for “the recovery of his reasonable and necessary attorney’s fees and costs associated ... with the defense of this baseless cause,” according to the motion. “No question was ever raised in this case about a single instance of Alvarez’s conduct in the May 7 election. His burden to provide this defense was the result of the conscious choice of Brown to make him the sole contestant in this case.”
Brown filed the lawsuit against Alvarez, and did not make it against the county or the city government.
However, in her petition, Brown alleges that Bell County elections officials were poorly trained and that many ballots were rejected. She also alleged that a polling location was changed and that the county clerk did not give the appropriate notice.
So, why wasn’t the county sued?
“This has nothing to do with Councilman Alvarez, personally,” Brown said. “This is about the process that Bell County followed during the election and making sure that process is corrected. Unfortunately, the Election Code doesn’t allow for a candidate to sue the county; it has to be a contestant in the election who won. The code is very specific about who can be named in a legal action regarding a contested election.”
According to the Texas Election Code, “If a contested election is for (an) election to an office for which more than one person is to be elected from the same set of candidates, any one or more of the candidates who are officially determined to be elected or to be tied with another candidate for election may be a contestee.”
According to the final results released on May 16 by Bell County’s Office of Elections Administration, Alvarez received 1,774 votes to Brown’s 1,748.
