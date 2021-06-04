The city of Killeen released the third of nine educational videos aimed at educating residents about comprehensive planning on Thursday.
The topic for the third video is called, “Aligning Visions, Actions and Outcomes.” The video discusses how cities develop and the resource gaps this traditional development creates.
In the video Verdunity President and CEO Kevin Shepherd explores how guiding principles can change the course and shape daily decisions to lead to desired outcomes.
Verdunity is the consulting company the city hired last year to help develop the comprehensive plan. The idea of the plan is to build a shared vision for the future based on the community’s collective values. The plan will identify long-term issues and build action items for near-term efforts.
Verdunity’s approach identifies what residents are willing and able to pay for and creates a plan to make meaningful progress to close resource gaps and to cultivate an equitable, vibrant and resilient local economy and neighborhoods.
The city and Verdunity are counting on input from the community to help form the future of Killeen. The city said neighborhood “walkshops” will be scheduled in the coming weeks to look at specific areas that need attention. Consultants from Verdunity and staff will meet with residents while walking specific sites in the neighborhoods to talk about problems and opportunities.
Residents interested in having their neighborhood considered can indicate an area of interest on the online map at www.killeentexas.gov/compplan or leave a message on the project hotline at 254-501-6650.
