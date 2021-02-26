A candidate for Killeen City Council will be hosting a public forum for her candidacy Sunday.
Jessica Gonzalez is a candidate for the District 1 seat on the council, currently held by Shirley Fleming, who is termed out and will be leaving the council following the upcoming election.
The forum will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Let’s Eat Texas, 207 Ave. D, in Killeen. Residents can also stream the forum on Facebook at JessicaG4Me, according to a news release from Gonzalez.
