The Killeen City Council is currently accepting applications to fill the District 3 council member seat.
The District 3 seat became vacant when Councilman Jim Kilpatrick died Jan. 5. The unexpired term runs through the May 1 election, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
The city of Killeen charter requires that a vacancy occurring more than 90 days before an election shall be filled by appointment.
Qualified applicants must be bona fide residents of District 3, must be U.S. citizens at least 18 years old and must not have been convicted of a felony. They must have continuously lived in and been registered to vote in Texas for the previous 12 months and continuously lived in and been registered to vote in District 3 for the previous six months.
Applications are available in the city secretary’s office at City Hall, 101 N. College Street. Completed applications must be returned in person to the city secretary by 5 p.m. Feb. 12, according to the release.
The mayor and City Council plan to interview candidates Feb. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.