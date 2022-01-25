The Killeen City Council on Tuesday appointed members to the Crime Solutions Committee, which will be headed by Councilman Ken Wilkerson.
The appointmees are residents Ronald Blackman, Mary Al Moore and Anca Neagu.
In other action Tuesday, the council unanimously approved a number of items on its consent agenda:
A $214,592.90 deal with Lone Star Paving to include an asphalt overlay at Conder Park.
A $381,038.25 deal to use NicheRMS365, a law enforcement records management system.
Acceptance of the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Crisis Assistance grant.
Acceptance of the $1,778,641 HOME-ARP grant.
An Interlocal Agreement with the City of Temple for Regional Homelessness Cooperation and along with a strategic plan.
An election services contract
Authorization of the procurement of fleet parts through NAPA. O’Reilly, and Lonestar Frieghtliner in the amount to not exceed $287,000 and tires through Southern Tire Mart in an amount to not exceed $203,000.
An ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances Chapter 8, Building and Construction Regulations, and Chapter 11, Fire Prevention and Protection, to adopt updated international building construction and fire codes.
