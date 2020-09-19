A Killeen City Council candidate has noticed her elections signs have turned up missing or vandalized.
“I had someone call me saying that one of my signs turned up in Harker Heights,” said Nina Cobb, who is running for Killee City Council in the Nov. 3 election. “They Facetimed me and showed me where it was. I have had three that are missing.”
Cobb said she works really hard and has spent money from her own pocket.
“I do this to serve the people,” she said. “I want this campaign to serve the people and those signs helped me get my name out there.”
Cobb said she noticed one of her signs was vandalized Saturday afternoon while she was driving down Martin Luther King Blvd, in Killeen.
“I was shocked, and stopped my car in the middle of the street,” she said. “We are our brothers and sisters keeper and it doesn’t matter what party you align with, there is no reason for this.”
KeKe Williams, D-Harker Heights, who is running for Texas House District 54 also mentioned that she has had signs vandalized and go missing.
