In front of about 75 people, candidates for Killeen City Council offered their views on several issues, including crime, during a forum hosted by the Herald on Monday night at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Asked how they’d describe the severity of crime in Killeen and plans to address it, here are their responses in the order in which they answered.
District 2
“I grew up in Washington, D.C.,” incumbent City Councilman Riakos Adams said. “I knew people that were my age get killed because of drugs and gang violence. We need to make sure our police are better trained and resourced. But we call them to respond to crime. I think we need to educate our citizens, get our youth involved and keep our seniors engaged and create a unified Killeen.”
Joseph Solomon, who is challenging Adams for the District 2 seat, said that “we have crime but it’s not as” purported as it’s made out to be.
“We don’t want crime in our city,” he said. “We need to have adequate competitive pay for our first-responders. We need to retain ... and we need to attract, and the only way to do that is adequate pay.”
A Herald analysis of crime data submitted by the Killeen Police Department to the Texas Department of Public Safety shows that violent crime — homicide, robbery, assault and rape — generally declined between Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2021. But the number of criminal homicides reported by Killeen police during that span ranged from a low of seven cases in 2018 — Charles Kimble’s first full year as Killeen police chief — to a high of 26 in 2020. And last year, according to figures provided by KPD, 22 homicides were reported.
Kimble retired as Killeen’s police chief on Jan. 27 but returned on Feb. 13 as interim chief.
According to DPS, a total of 104 homicides were investigated from 2017 to 2022.
For all other violent crimes reported from 2017 to 2021 — assault, robbery and rape — reported incidents decreased. But the biggest drops were in the number of rapes and robberies reported in that period. In 2017, KPD received 313 reports of robbery, and that number fell to 95 in 2021. For rapes, that number was 151 in 2017, but it dropped to 92 in 2021.
Assaults climbed drastically, though, for the same period. The number of cases reported in 2017 was 2,693. But in 2021, it increased to 2,832.
District 3
Patsy Bracey, the challenger for the council’s District 3 seat, said the city’s “biggest problem” related to crime can be attributed to Killeen’s transient population.
“We have people coming to Texas with felonies,” she said. “When you come to Texas with a felony, you can’t get a job. You can’t get an apartment. So they start robbing. I don’t know how we’re going to control that. Maybe we will come up with a solution. I hope so.”
For Councilwoman Nina Cobb, the District 3 incumbent, crime can be decreased by residents becoming proactive.
“It’s more than what we want,” she said of crime in the city. “Everyone’s looking for a solution. When my children were going to Ellison High School, if anything would occur during the day and my (grandmother) saw something that should not be happening, she called someone. She was my brother’s keeper. She was my sister’s keeper. The police are doing what they’re doing. Maybe they’re not doing it at a pace they want it to be done. I just tell you that no one solution is the end-all.”
District 1
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez, the District 1 incumbent, focused on how “severity” is defined.
“I would have to ask that question with a question,” she said. “The severity is defined by whose standards? There’s a lot of problems that go into this. Are you also talking about the disproportionate balance of laws and punishment of laws? It’s a huge question, so the severity of crime in Killeen, I’d say our work is cut out for us. Our goal ... is to get our community organizers out of the silos.”
Gabriel Montalvo, who is challenging Gonzalez for the District 1 seat, attributed Killeen’s crime numbers to the city’s growth.
“(That) attracts more issues with crime, more issues with homelessness,” he said. “We address it by, No. 1, supporting our police officers. It has to be a multifaceted, multiyear, multidimensional approach (with) community engagement with the churches. (Crime) is a problem. I’m just so thankful that we live in a city that is focused on solving the issues.”
District 4 incumbent Michael Boyd said he was unable to attend Monday’s forum. He is unopposed in the May 6 election.
Herald editors asked the candidates several other questions on topics including finding a new police chief, a controversial marijuana law passed in the city last year, the need for a new city hall, transparency and their accomplishments and goals. Read more about what they had to say later this week in the Herald.
Terms for the Killeen mayor and council members are two years, with limitations of three straight terms for each office.
Each year, the city conducts nonpartisan elections in May, with mayoral and at-large candidates elected in even-numbered years, and the four district candidates elected in odd-numbered years.
The deadline to register to vote in the May 6 election is April 6, according to the secretary of state’s website.
(1) comment
[cool]
A friend of mine, Dr. Camron Cochran was also in attendance at tonight’s event.
Be sure to check out his web page: www.camroncochran.com
He needs your vote on May 6, 2023, for Central Texas College, Board of Trustees (Place 6).
