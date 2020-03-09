The Herald encourages the public to attend its two candidate forums.
Tonight, Killeen City Council candidates will talk about city issues. The following Monday, March 16, the Killeen Independent School District board candidates will answer questions about school district issues.
Each event begins at 6:30 p.m., ends at 8 p.m. and will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 South W.S. Young Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Here is the format:
First, each candidate will have up to one minute to present an opening statement.
Then, Killeen Daily Herald journalists will ask a series of issue-oriented questions and each candidate has a minute to respond.
Because of the large number of City Council candidates, questions will be asked in two sets. The groups will be divided alphabetically. Group A will be asked one question, Group B will be asked a different question on the same topic.
Then, the second question will be asked of Group B, then a different question on the same topic to Group A.
All council candidates will be on the stage throughout the forum.
At the end of questioning, candidates may give one-minute closing statements.
Further information will be presented to council candidates at a 6 p.m. briefing next to the stage.
Here are the main topics for the council forum:
- Impact fees
- Crime
- The Killeen budget, financial problems and spending
- City services
Candidates and residents can find more information on all of these topics at kdhnews.com.
The KISD candidate forum will be March 16.
Further information for KISD candidates will be emailed to them this week.
More information on the topics for that forum will be in next Sunday’s paper.
OTHER POLITICAL COVERAGE
In addition to the forums, the Herald will present videos of candidates addressing questions about issue. Candidates should schedule videos with the newsroom.
Videos will be recorded by appointment during specific hours — generally 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Request an appointment by emailing news@kdhnews.com and putting CANDIDATE VIDEO in the subject line. Candidates will be asked five questions, including questions about local issues.
ELECTION GUIDE
The Herald also will publish an Election Guide. Questions will be emailed to candidates and responses are due April 3.
The guide is being compiled that week and will be distributed on April 19, the Sunday before early voting begins.
Candidates will be asked to address each question in 100 words or fewer. Answers that are too long will be cut. Answers need to fit into boxes in the Q&A matrix.
Questions will be emailed to candidates the week of March 23 and must be returned by April 3 to be included in the guide.
Due to its design complexity, the guide is compiled and printed in advance of publication, so please note the April 3 deadline to respond.
Also in the guide, the Herald will run headshot photos of candidates.
Candidates should make sure the Herald has their headshot photos that will be used with stories and in the Election Guide.
If candidates have not heard from the Herald, please email your email and phone number to news@kdhnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.