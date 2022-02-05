The Killeen City Council is expected Tuesday to hold votes on the items that were presented at last week’s meeting such as approving the Parks Master Plan and possibly extending the lease agreement with American Airlines to continue flying out of Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport.
This week’s meeting will begin with the council deciding on when to reschedule the strategic planning meeting that was originally scheduled to take place Saturday but was canceled.
The council is expected to approve the Parks Master Plan and the lease extension with American Airlines, which provides daily flights from Killeen to Dallas.
The Parks Master Plan, which was commissioned in 2020, seeks to re-envision Killeen’s park system by driving community engagement and creating an interconnected park system by 2032.
“I’m pleased that the Killeen open spaces and Parks Master Plan is about to come to a close,” Councilman Michael Boyd said during last Tuesday night’s meeting.
Also on tap Tuesday will be the council voting on whether to approve Councilwoman Nina Cobb replacing Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King on the Senior Advisory Board sub-committee. This is due to both Nash-King and Senior Advisory Board Chairwoman Patsy Bracey running for Killeen mayor and an investigation into complaints against Bracey.
The council is also expected to appoint members to various citizen boards and committees where there are vacancies. Also on discussion will be possibly confirming the city auditor’s pay increase.
The last items on the agenda will be public hearings.
Central Texas Home Builders Association president Joshua Welch presented a rezoning request on behalf of a few developers to rezone 80 acres for a potential neighborhood to be built in the area. The last two public hearings also ask the Council to rezone 4 acres.
