Killeen City Council members are expected to vote on an interlocal contract for redistricting services and drainage improvements Tuesday, after several weeks of workshop discussions.
The items will be brought into consideration during a regularly scheduled meeting at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers in City Hall.
Council members have discussed the possibility of entering into an interlocal cooperation contract with Austin-based law firm Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta to perform redistricting services for the city’s voting boundaries.
Services would include Bickerstaff conducting an initial assessment of the city’s districts to determine if there is an imbalance. Should any be determined, the law firm would work with Killeen city staff to create a redistricting process that would allow for voting boundaries to be redrawn so they are in compliance with federal law. This would be used to help bring the districts into a “one person - one vote” balance, according to a staff report from the city.
How districts are reorganized is based off of the results of the U.S. Census.
“Cities with single-member voting districts, such as Killeen, are constitutionally required to draw their single-member voting districts so that each district has equal or nearly equal population and complies with the Voting Rights Act,” according to a city staff report.
The interlocal contract also allows Bell County and Killeen to utilize the same redistricting services, but each entity will use them independent of the other. Other government bodies in this agreement would include The city of Temple and the Temple Independent School District.
Seeking professional redistricting services has been a key discussion in recent workshop sessions mainly due to issues that arose during the May 1 election. Dozens of voters were put into the wrong districts, while some were given the wrong ballots.Voting issues were more widespread in District 4. Bell County voting officials said voting problems on Carpet Lane affected 39 registered voters in 24 addresses in that district.
Councilmembers expressed mixed feelings about entering the contract during workshop discussions in weeks prior. However, it was a shared sentiment to never let the mistakes that happened during the May 1 election to ever happen again.
“This is done every 10 years, so we must get it right,” Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King said. “To invest $27,000 in this firm, it will insure we’re investing in the county so we don’t have a mishap again.”
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown made suggestions as to how the city can proceed without working with Bickerstaff. Brown inquired about reaching out to Texas A&M University-Central Texas for staff with expertise in voting districts, which could allow the city to gain access to consultation for free.
City Manager Kent Cagle said that was a possibility, but he wasn’t sure if the college would have the proper software to perform the function as Bickerstaff does.
Should the city vote to enter into the contract, services will cost Killeen $27,190.
DRAINAGE
The council will also consider a $626,479.88 bid to B-Corp Utilities, Inc. regarding drainage improvements in the Stillforest subdivision on Greenforest Circle. B-Corp was one of three potential bids, coming in at the lowest price.
This is part of the city’s Greenforest Circle Drainage Improvement project. The purpose of the project is to alleviate historical drainage issues and flooding of homes located in the Stillforest subdivision.
Improvements would include approximately 1,477 linear feet of storm sewer pipe with curb inlets and other drainage appurtenances to be constructed along South Roy Reynolds Drive and Greenforest Circle with a drainage outfall onto the Stonetree Golf Course, according to a city presentation.
FOOD DESERT
During the public comments portion of the meeting, Sophia Diaz will discuss the food desert situation in Killeen’s north side. A food desert is a term used to describe an area where residents do not have proper access to affordable or fresh food.
During so-called ‘Walkshops’ last month with Verdunity CEO Kevin Shepherd, the lack of a grocery store in north Killeen became a huge point of concern among participants, coupled with a lack of transportation.
In 2019, the area lost two big grocery stores, IGA Foodliner, which was situated on East Rancier, and H-E-B on North Gray Street in the city’s downtown area. The closest grocery stores for residents in the north end is Delicias Meat Market, 1001 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. and O-Mart, 714 S. Fort Hood St.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council could approve a $127,683 bid with Turner Paving and Construction for sidewalk and parking lot repairs for the Clements Boys and Girls Club facility located downtown.
Currently, the Boys and Girls Club is building an addition to its location, which will include a gymnasium and extra educational space. Council said it would discuss ways the city could contribute to helping it complete its projects.
Council members will also approve appointments made to citizen-appointed boards and commissions.
The council will also present a Killeen Star Award to honor a city resident.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
