In the three weeks since the municipal elections ended, questions of election impropriety have lingered in Killeen. Dozens of registered voters on four city streets were put in the wrong districts on the voter rolls, at least seven cast their ballot in the wrong district, and District 4 — the race where most of the issues occurred — ended in a tie.
At Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting City Attorney Traci Briggs delivered a presentation unveiling the city’s findings into what went wrong in the May 1 elections. It was supposed to provide clarity. It was supposed to provide closure.
Instead, it raised new questions, including how the rolls didn’t match the number of votes cast in Precinct 404 in District 4 and who determined the limited scope of questions.
More questions rose later in the week when the official vote on the motion to continue reviewing the election changed from the 3-3 in chambers on Tuesday to 4-2 on Thursday.
Since the Herald began asking the city questions about the ballot problems on May 4, the city said it was “researching the issue,” according to city spokesperson Hilary Shine. According to Briggs, there was never a directive to perform a formal investigation.
“I haven’t really been given any direction to write up a formal investigation, so there is no document,” Briggs said at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Instead Briggs gave council what she called a presentation. The report was something she, City Secretary and Killeen Elections Administrator Lucy Aldrich, and an unnamed Bell County elections official researched.
“We’ve put together what we think happened,” Briggs said.
No independent person or entity was able to look at data or interview anyone. Everyone involved in the research worked for the entities who, by their own admission, made errors in the election. The scope was limited to information brought to them.
The findings
The presentation by Briggs answered many questions posed by the Herald, offering far more data than the city had been willing to share previously, and gave the final explanation for why the problem on Brookside Drive in Southeast Killeen, and Bermuda Drive, Carpet Lane and Farhills Drive in West Killeen persisted through Election Day.
Briggs explained the issues on Brookside Drive, which straddles Districts 2 and 3, resulted in Bell County not properly identifying an extended section of the street in its rolls. While the city’s digital maps were correct, the county’s rolls did not put those 27 homes into the correct district. The county’s incorrect rolls were uploaded to the computers and then printed at the polling locations.
“It didn’t affect a whole lot of people,” Briggs said. “Obviously they voted in the wrong election. But this has been corrected with the county and we verified that that’s been corrected.”
On May 1, Nina Cobb won the District 3 race handily with 366 votes over Ramon Alvarez, who received 232 and Jason Carr, who received 63.
The issues in District 4 were much more widespread, affecting Bermuda Drive, Carpet Lane and Farhills Drive, all in southwest Killeen. The district shares Precincts 404 and 412 with District 3; however, the city only looked into Precinct 412, saying they were unaware of any issues in Precinct 404.
While Briggs was able to draw on the map the exact houses the issue affected, she did not provide the number of addresses or the number of registered voters who were put in the wrong district. She said the city’s research only looked at people who cast their vote, dismissing the broader data as “what-ifs.”
In an email to the Herald on May 6, Bell County Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton said the Brookside Drive issue in Districts 2 and 3 affected 27 addresses. He only mentioned Carpet Lane as having issues in District 4, saying it affected 39 registered voters in 24 addresses.
The Herald sent the entire email to Shine on May 7 asking for confirmation; however, Shine never responded.
“If you go back to the map that I showed, you it’s clearly more than 39 voters,” Briggs said on Tuesday.
It is unclear how Briggs knows it is more than 39 registered voters without providing a full count of the addresses or registered voters on the streets.
The District 4 issues were brought up by a voter calling Aldrich during early voting, saying they were on the rolls in District 3 but lived in District 4. Briggs said Aldrich notified the county and let early voting judges know of the issue.
Dates for when these calls took place and when Aldrich contacted the county were not provided in the presentation. The Herald asked Shine for this information on May 5; however, she did not respond.
Briggs said Aldrich spoke with the county between early voting and Election Day and the county assured her the issue had been fixed. While it had been fixed on the computers, the poll books, which is what poll workers used on Election Day, were not reprinted.
“We didn’t use laptops on Election Day. We had voter rolls that had actually been printed before the correction was made,” Briggs said. “So when we were told it was fixed, it was fixed electronically, but not on paper that we gave all of those precinct judges.”
Briggs also revealed a previously unreported issue, saying the Election Day rolls at Precinct 404 show the city only had three votes in District 4. The review showed it should have been five.
Briggs said the city showed no undervotes, meaning a voter didn’t mark the ballot correctly or chose to not vote at all.
She pointed to a voter notifying Aldrich of an election worker not giving him a District 4 ballot at 10 a.m. on Election Day, despite the issue being fixed.
“The best explanation we can give is, again, before 10 a.m., they didn’t know they had District 4 ballots. So possibly two of these four didn’t get the correct ballot,” Briggs said. “That may not be the right answer, but that’s the only thing we can figure out in looking at it.”
What they looked at, how they examined it, and who they questioned to come to the incomplete conclusion about the discrepancy with five voters in a race that is tied was unclear. Council members did not ask Briggs to elaborate or find a more decisive conclusion, and later voted against reviewing the municipal elections further.
Recommendations
A second election for the council’s District 4 seat is scheduled for June 12 between incumbent Steve Harris and challenger Michael Boyd, who tied on May 1 with 181 votes each. Briggs said Aldrich and the county have verified that all voters in Precinct 404 are correct in the poll books.
The city will also be using computers, which have the updated rolls, instead of printed poll books on Election Day. Briggs said the city will print new poll books with the newly corrected rolls as well.
“Knowing the issue has been corrected, we expect that that will be correct,” Briggs said.
To prevent new issues from popping up, Briggs said the county recommended a review process when new streets or subdivisions are added, as well as regular audits.
Once the city gets the new census numbers and begins redistricting, Briggs said the city recommends doing away with split precincts.
“It causes some confusion and clearly in this instance it caused confusion,” Briggs said.
The vote
When the council sat at the dais on Tuesday night, the agenda said they were to review Councilwoman Mellisa Brown’s request to review the municipal election problems at a future council meeting.
Brown made a motion to vote on the request and Harris seconded it. At that point, City Manager Kent Cagle announced Briggs was ready to discuss the city’s findings.
As it was not listed as part of agenda item, Briggs’ presentation was a surprise to council members. But it offered an explanation to many of the questions that had plagued the city for weeks while also offering solutions for the upcoming June 12 second election.
Following Briggs’ 17-minute presentation, the council had the opportunity to ask unlimited questions.
But the questions were few.
Instead of voting on the motion originally on the agenda, the motion of direction put on the floor was to interview more poll workers at Precinct 404.
Three members voted against, and three for. Councilmember Debbie Nash-King had left just prior to the agenda item to attend to a prior commitment. This left Mayor Jose Segarra, who normally does not vote, as the tie-breaker.
“I vote no, so let’s move on,” Segarra said. “I’m glad it was a tie.”
How members cast their vote on the motion was not displayed in chambers, only that they voted. The vote was not shown on the archived video the next day either.
When all left chambers on Wednesday, the vote was believed to be a 3-3 tie among the members, with the mayor casting the fourth nay vote.
How the members voted was not displayed in chambers leading the Herald to ask for the officially vote. On Thursday Shine said, “We had a technical issue, and the mayor has followed up with members to determine the votes. There is a discrepancy, but it does not change the outcome.”
The mayor’s vote was rescinded and the council voted 4-2 against the motion.
