One Killeen City Council incumbent was defeated and two others retained their seats after Saturday’s municipal election.
District 1
District 1 incumbent Jessica Gonzalez collected 277 votes (56.5%) to edge out challenger Gabriel Montalvo, who ended up with 213 votes (43.5%), according to unofficial results from the city released after 10 p.m. Saturday.
The race was heated one with both candidates trying to convince voters they could get a grocery store to come to north Killeen, which has been considered a food desert for years.
Gonzalez is a property management director and will be entering her second term as a councilwoman. Montalvo, a real estate agent, was running for council for the first time.
District 2
In District 2, challenger Joseph Solomon won with 501 votes — the most of all Killeen candidates running in the election — dashing incumbent Riakos Adams’ hopes of keeping the seat.
Solomon, a minister, received more than double the number of votes that Adams received. Adams, a retired military officer, finished with 230 votes. There was a 271 vote margin between the two.
Solomon held a election watch party at Mr Gatti’s Pizza in Killeen.
“Thank you to everyone who voted for me and even those whose did not, I want to be a council member to all of the citizens of Killeen,” Solomon said after the early voting results came in showing he had a sizeable lead.
“I am so excited. I’m ready to get to work on that council and be a team player,” he said.
Solomon won with 68.5% of the vote to Adams’ 31.4%.
District 3
Incumbent Nina Cobb received a total of 422 votes and Patsy Bracy received a total of 116 votes, a nearly 306 voter margin.
Cobb won by the widest margin — 78.4% to 21.5%.
District 4 incumbent Michael Boyd ran unopposed and will remain in his seat for another term.
