After having no quorum for a meeting last week, the Killeen City Council will pick up this Tuesday for an important discussion about the budget, along with consideration of the appointment of a new director of communications.
The original meeting to discuss the budget was scheduled for July 6 at 5 p.m., but it was called off after four council members could not attend.
Tuesday, council is expected to vote on a date to schedule a public hearing regarding the annual budget for the fiscal year 2022.
In addition, there will also be a meeting on July 17 that will discuss the budget and budget-related items, according to the city’s spokesperson, Hilary Shine. It’s scheduled for 9 a.m. at City Hall.
NEW DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS
The hiring of a new director of communications for the city is expected to be approved at Tuesday’s meeting.
Council will consider the appointment of Janelle J Lewis Ford as the city’s new Director of Communications. This follows Shine’s announcement earlier this year of her plan to retire effective August 1. Shine has worked as the city’s spokesperson since 2001.
Most recently, Ford served as the public affairs officer at National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California. She also held positions at multiple major TV stations including ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox News. If Ford is confirmed by council, she’ll begin working in her new position July 19.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, council will also vote on staff appointments for various boards and commissions.
Agendas for City Council meetings can be found at https://killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.