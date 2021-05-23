The Killeen City Council will meet at 5 p.m.Tuesday to vote on issues discussed at last week’s workshop session.
Among the items is a resolution to fly the Juneteenth Flag at city hall from June 18-20, but only for this year. Juneteenth refers to June 19, a date that many Texas slaves learned of their freedom. President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect Jan. 1, 1863, but word did not get to Texas until June 19, 1865. Juneteenth is celebrated annually in Killeen, throughout Texas and other states.
The item was originally discussed as an ordinance using official state holidays as a guide, which would allow the flag to be flown every year. Per City Attorney Traci Briggs that list includes all national holidays, as well as Confederate Heroes Day, Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day, Junteenth, LBJ Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
But several council members as well as the mayor expressed concerns about the precedent it could set.
“It could open up Pandora’s box and we could see all kinds of different organizations, just like what happened with our prayer and we had to add that into our protocols,” Mayor Jose Segarra said at the May 18 meeting.
Councilmember Steve Harris asked if the city would legally be able to say no to certain flags or groups without it being considered discrimination. Attorney Traci Briggs said it was not illegal, but said the question was what the consequences would be.
President of the Innovation Black Chamber Ronnie Russell, who had asked for the ordinance, said he wasn’t concerned about a precedent, as long as other groups had to go for through the same process he did and show it was a revenue generating event for the city.
“If they have a flag ceremony and they feel this is going to raise awareness for the city, I’ll come out here and support it,” Russell said in a May 20 interview with the Herald. “Why? Because they came out here and supported me. That’s equity.”
The council is also expected to vote on a memorandum of agreement for the Committee for Crime Solutions.
The committee, proposed by Councilmember Ken Wilkerson, would include members from Killeen, Harker Heights, Bell County, the Killeen Independent School District and Fort Hood.
The purpose of the committee is to study crime, recommend solutions to decrease crime and coordinate and execute efforts, according to the meeting presentation.
