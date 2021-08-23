The Killeen City Council is expected to vote today on a proposal submitted by Joshua Welch on behalf of EAS Investments that would allow for the rezoning of over 90 acres of land in North Killeen.
The zoning change would expand an already existing development situated on Sally Ride Lane. This would be connected to over 100 proposed housing-units, which would run along Rancier Avenue. This would require 92 acres be rezoned.
Approval of the housing division would also require the amendment of 72 acres of the Future Use Land Map along Rancier Avenue to rezone the area to general residential. The development would aslo allow for a new strip mall to be constructed on East Rancier Avenue.
Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said there would be a mild impact on fire and police personnel in the area based on statistics from 250-unit housing divisions.
Currently, there is no scheduled completion date for the project. Director of Planning for the Planning and Development Services Department Wallis Meshier said it will be completed in phases.
The development comes as a separate project from Cactus Jack Development, which was approved Aug. 10 to develop Boggs Ranch into a 400+ unit housing division along south State Highway 195. It will also include a public accessible dog park, which will controlled by a local home owner’s association.
Though preliminary approval was given during the meeting, the council brought up the concern of traffic issues as a result of the new development. It was a shared sentiment among the council members that a traffic assessment should be performed to monitor potential increases in traffic, and also a potential stoplight with discussion surrounding who would pay for it.
Killeen Executive Director of Development Services Tony McIlwain said the city will conduct a continuous street impact assessment because the project would consist of multiple phases.
A regular meeting will be held at Killeen City Hall, 101 North College Street, at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers. A workshop on the budget will immediately follow.
