With three at-at large seats on the Killeen City Council in the balance, a total of 10 candidates have been campaigning for the chance to represent, or to continue to represent, their city.
The 10 candidates are: Mellisa Brown, 39, a caretaker; Nina Cobb, 53, an outreach educator/nurse; Carla Escalante, 29, a former Marine who is now a stay-at-home mom and graduate student; Roslyn Finley, 45, no occupation reported; Leo Gukeisen, 55, a security consultant and retired Army first sergeant; Tolly James Jr., 52, a business owner and HVAC program director at Vista College; Edward Skinner, 75, a retired salesman; Ken Wilkerson, 49, a retired Army captain; Rickey Williams, 53, an Army firefighter retiree; and incumbent Butch Menking, 60, a financial advisor.
Kenny Wells, Placidio Juan Rivera and Elizabeth Blackstone were also originally in the race but have all dropped out, and Menking is the only incumbent.
Current Council members Juan Rivera and Gregory Johnson are not running for reelection, and Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra is running unopposed.
The candidates have a variety of backgrounds and a variety of positions on issues including: increasing water bills for Killeen residents, funding priorities for the Killeen Police Department, supporting existing businesses and encouraging new ones, and how recent incidents related to Fort Hood impact the city.
The election, originally set for May 2, was rescheduled for Nov. 3 due the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early voting will kick off Tuesday. Registered voters may cast their ballot at any poll location in the county.
There are six early voting locations in the county, two in Killeen: the Killeen Bell County Annex, at 304 Priest Drive; and the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13 through Oct. 16; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 17; noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 18; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 through Oct. 23; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 24; noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 25; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.
Finally, voters can cast their ballots 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at any of the 41 voting centers located throughout Bell County.
