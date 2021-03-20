A candidate for the District 1 seat on the Killeen City Council is holding an event today to provide free food and free COVID-19 tests to any local residents who need either of the two.
Jessica Gonzalez is running for the District 1 seat that is currently held by Shirley Fleming who will be termed out by May.
Gonzalez explained why she decided to put on the event.
“We found that there was a big need in the community for the food giveaway. We’ve got Destiny Church, Destiny World Outreach — they do the food giveaways in the center of town but what we’re finding is there’s a need on the north side of District 1 and also on the west side of District 1 closer to Fort Hood,” Gonzalez said. “So our goal is to create drop zones all throughout District 1 so this is the first step in that.”
District 1 encompasses the northeast part of Killeen. Gonzalez said about 600 boxes of food were available.
The event will be ongoing until 3 p.m. today.
Beverly Suite went to the event and got a free COVID test and picked up a box of food.
“I haven’t had the opportunity to get a test or a shot or anything so this is the first time and I’m very grateful,” Suite said.
Gonzalez said there will be more events like this one in the future but she does not have dates or locations for those events nailed down yet.
