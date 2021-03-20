A candidate for the Killeen City Council held a meet and greet event in downtown Killeen Saturday to hold conversations with local residents ahead of the upcoming May election.
Nina Cobb, a candidate for District 3 on the council, wanted to communicate with voters and get their thoughts on various issues.
“I wanted everyone to get a chance to meet me, to see me on a personal basis and hear the thoughts of this community and of District 3,” Cobb said. “Sometimes it’s easy to read about me but I want them to really ask me those in depth questions that they personally want to know.”
Cobb added that she expected to have between 50 and 100 people come by the event to meet with her. About three people were there at 12:15 p.m.
One of those that came by was Judenia Wilson, who knew Cobb from church on a personal level but wanted to further get to know her as a candidate.
“I decided to come because a lot of times when we have people in our local area running for different types of positions, we really don’t get to know very much about them. So by coming out here to this meet and greet I actually get to make it more personal and ask more questions and see exactly how she can work for our community,” Wilson said. “I know her at church, I know what she does at church … but this is different from her personal or her professional career.”
The City Council election is scheduled for May 1 with early voting set to start on April 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.