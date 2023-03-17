As part of its Sunshine Week coverage, candidates in the upcoming May 6 Killeen City Council election were asked to answer questions on how they feel about transparency at City Hall.
Two of the seven candidates — District 2 incumbent Riakos Adams and District 1 challenger Joseph Montalvo — participated in the Q&A. Four others — Joseph Solomon, Jessica Gonzalez, Michael Boyd (unopposed) and Patsy Bracey did not respond by press deadline. Nina Cobb said she could not respond by the same deadline.
The following are responses from Adams and Montalvo.
1. How do you feel about the continued resistance to the Herald’s requests for copies of 911 recordings from a case involving an alleged assault victim in downtown Killeen in November 2022, when it took police two hours to respond to her calls for help? The most recent story: https://bit.ly/3ZJ3fyF
Adams: I understand why the Herald or any other news outlet would want to obtain copies of 911 recordings from the alleged assault victim in downtown Killeen. I agree it is important for the media to have access to information that could shed light on circumstances surrounding the police response.
However, it is also important to consider the privacy of the individuals involved in this case, including the alleged assault victim and any witnesses who may have called 911. The release of sensitive information could potentially compromise ongoing investigations and endanger the safety of those involved.
I believe it is important to balance the need for the media to know specific details with the privacy and safety of those involved. I think we should always review our policies or matters like this and make sure we are keeping the public informed through the media or other forms of public communication.
Montalvo: I do not have enough information on the police case to give an informed response, but I do believe that the victim deserves justice. The city is responsible for sharing information that falls within the scope of the Public Information Act if it has not been approved by the Attorney General’s office.
2. On June 30, 2022, Janell Ford, the city’s communications director, in an email told the Herald that “our policy is that we don’t discuss items with media/the public before it’s presented or discussed with council.”
While the policy appears to be limited to staff members, we have concerns that it may have been informally adopted by council members who, of course, are elected — not appointed or hired and who do not answer to any staff member or city employee. Do you think that council members should adhere to any communications policy created by a city staff member when it comes to working with the press? If so, why?
Adams: Policies created by staff are for city staff unless put in the governing standards by the Council. With that being said, council members should work closely with city staff, including the communications director, to develop effective communications strategies and ensure that the city’s message is conveyed accurately and consistently.
However, council members are elected officials who have a responsibility to represent their constituents and communicate with the public in a transparent and open manner. While it is understandable that the city may have policies and procedures in place for communicating with the media and the public, it is ultimately up to the council members to decide how they want to engage with the press and their constituents.
I think it is important for council members to work with staff and respect their expertise and input. The final decision is up to that council member, keeping in mind it would not be the official stance of the Council or the city. The ultimate goal should be to develop effective communications strategies that serve the city as a whole.
Montalvo: As a representative of the people, I will not follow the city’s communication policy because the city council must keep the residents informed about matters concerning the city. It is essential for the council to always be transparent with the public.
3. The freedom of the press — guaranteed through and protected by the First Amendment — is essential to a democracy in which all levels of government are accountable to its citizens.
However, from infamously being called “enemy of the people” by President Trump in April 2019 to being considered “fake news” when people don’t like a story or how an issue is portrayed in one, journalists have never been more under attack. What are your thoughts on the media’s role in not just holding governments accountable but in helping build better communities — the latter of which is often overlooked?
Adams: The media plays a vital role in holding governments accountable and building better communities. The media can serve as a watchdog, shining a light on government actions and decisions and providing a critical check on power.
However, the media’s role goes beyond simply holding the government accountable. The media should also play a key role in building better communities by informing the public about important issues, highlighting the work of community organizations and individuals, fostering open dialogue and debate, and reporting stories, minus a leaning or opinion.
Opinions should be left in editorials. The stories should provide confirmed facts that allow the public to make their own opinions. It is unfortunate that the media has faced increasing attacks and criticisms in recent years. I believe it is essential that we support and protect a free and independent press.
This also means that the media should report any attempts to influence it by politicians and refrain from any appearance of such influence to ensure that the public sees the media as truly independent.
Montalvo: It is the responsibility of the Council to communicate effectively with the community. Therefore, the Council must have a working relationship with media outlets to get information out to the people we serve.
