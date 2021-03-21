During Sunshine Week last week, the Herald published a series of articles on transparency in government. And while Sunshine Week — which celebrates access to public information from local, state and federal government entities — may have wrapped up on Saturday, the Herald is always in the process of holding city leaders and officials accountable for how they spend taxpayer money and how they act in office.
So, here’s another article.
This time, the Herald reached out to the 13 candidates for Killeen City Council for the upcoming May 1 election, asking questions regarding transparency in city government. Not all of them replied. Candidates Rosalyn Finley, Jason Carr and Michael Boyd did not reply to the email request for input on this story as of press time.
Here is what the other candidates, in alphabetical order, said:
How do you view transparency in Killeen government? Do you think the Killeen City Council and city officials do a good job with transparency? Please explain.
RAMON ALVAREZ: I believe there’s always room for improvement. As a former City employee I realize that I know where to look to find information, most residents may not be aware of. Sometimes it’s more a matter of sharing these resources with others. And other times, there is a lack of transparency. I don’t believe that to be out of malice, rather when on the “inside” it’s easier to forget that the stream of information available to you is not always available to all. I believe that council and staff try their best and just like us, they too can fall short.
WILLIAM BAUMGARTNER: I personally don’t think there is enough transparency in Killeen. I would like to think that the City Council, and city officials are doing the right thing when it comes to the release of information. Of course, that kind of thinking could be construed as naive. If there is something that isn’t released, there is a reason. What the reason is, should only be a security matter or a privacy matter. No other reason should be acceptable without a full disclosure as to why it isn’t available.
ANGELA BROWN: I believe that transparency is possible, and we can conduct a productive communication level between the citizens about governmental policies and procedures that affect their daily living standards. I think the Killeen City Council and city officials do an excellent job with transparency. Every citizen has access to all items that are brought before the city council.
NINA COBB: It is my belief that the present Killeen Government, does the best that they can with the information that they have in their hands.” The Killeen City Council and City Officials continuously share through media, public documents and council meetings.
JESSICA GONZALEZ: There is always room for improvement. The public’s trust could be improved when policies and procedures are shared with the community, but more than just being shared, clearly explained. Forthcoming responses to questions not only allows for better understanding, but also helps develop and maintain trust in leadership. Transparency is essential.
STEVE HARRIS: I view the city’s transparency as adequate. If you ask the question as to whether or not the information is provided as quickly as some would like it to be, that would be a matter of personal opinion and experience. In looking at the city providing information about issues related to crime, this also would be a matter of opinion and personal experience. Beyond these two things, I do believe that the city is, again, adequate in its transparency. There have been times, also in the past, regarding information that was not confidential where council members actually obtained information that was “Hard to get” by a citizen and made it public. I can only speak for myself in this instance as, I am not around other council members to hear what they do, or do not tell constituents. I am, and always have been, extremely transparent. I will also continue to do so. The only time I will not share information is when it deals with potential legal issues against the city, confidential legal issues and, or discussions performed in closed sessions. Also, I will not provide information that I believe will be used for nefarious purposes.
BROCKLEY MOORE: As an servant to the residents; I will ethical and logical in my all responsibilities & actions. I would upfront with a rational making sure the work at hand is taken care for the residents. I would have handler the situation different; our residents have more pressing issues dealing the pandemic and ice storm recovery. This situations are taking away and burning up productivity manpower hours that would directed more meaningful actions I.e. city Infrastructure, supporting and encouraging our first responders in their endeavors for the city.
DEBBIE NASH-KING: It is my opinion; the city staff does a great job with sharing information with the public.
HOLLY TEEL: For the most part in the last two years Killeen City officials have done okay. Transparency from City Council members is very disappointing. The news story on Councilwoman Fleming is a perfect example, of the tooth pulling you have to do to get accountability from our city council members.
LATRIECE WALTON: As I look at our current city council and city officials, I find that they have done a great job with transparency. By providing televised meetings, updates in our local newspaper, as well as the City of Killeen’s website, just to name a few avenues. This enables our citizens access to information. But even the finest machine needs polishing and upkeep as well as adjustments here and there!!
If elected, will you be willing to share with the public and the Herald reports, messages, petitions and other documents you and the other members of the council view, receive or discuss when it comes to topics related to or concerning Killeen?
RAMON ALVAREZ: If elected, I would be an advocate for transparency to the maximum extent allowable by law. As someone born and raised here I believe we can accomplish more together. And what easier way to move forward than with the support of our Community as a whole.
WILLIAM BAUMGARTNER: I will share anything and everything that isn’t considered a security issue or a privacy issue. As citizens, the City Council works for the citizens, not the other way around.
ANGELA BROWN: I will be willing to share with the public and the Herald reports, messages, petitions, and other documents you and the other council members view, receive or discuss when it comes to topics related to or concerning Killeen and the quality of life of its citizen.
NINA COBB: I will share what is safe for one to know in reference to the business of the city or others. Being a nurse for many years have taught me the need for privacy and the importance of not always sharing everything. Sure, the public has a right to view public information however we cannot forget: “Trust, honesty, humility, transparency and accountability are some of the building blocks of a leader who cares for their City so when transparency is needed or used honorably, it works for everyone and at the right times.
JESSICA GONZALEZ: Transparency is extremely important and since our local paper is still a primary source of dissemination of information, it is imperative that we have an open working relationship. With that said, there may be times that information may be deemed classified and/or not available for immediate release and those boundaries must also be respected; however that reasoning should be explained to the public so that they can have a clear understanding.
STEVE HARRIS: My answer to this question is “yes.” Yet, it all depends upon the content and status of the information being requested. My obligation to be as transparent as possible is to my constituents ONLY, not to the Herald. I do not like the word “entitled” but, my constituents are entitled to transparency while the Herald, is privileged to obtain it. The citizens decide the acceptability of each council member’s transparency, not the Herald.
Brockley Moore: I would be more than happy to share my emails, messages, petitions or any other documents with the herald, city manager, or appropriate parties if necessary. A servant builds relationships and embraces human connections for the better go others. I will be transparent (ethical) as I have been in past to present; our residents are hurting this not a time to playing around during a very vulnerable time in America.
DEBBIE NASH-KING: I have always been transparent with the public and the media concerning the business of the city and I will continue to provide the information when it is requested of me through proper channels in a timely manner.
HOLLY TEEL: I have nothing to hide. I am an open book. If a council member has to hide or play games when a request is sent in, that sends a bad message to the people. I am running to serve the people, not rule the people.
LATRIECE WALTON: If or when I am elected as a public servant, communication will be key! I feel that being transparent promotes accountability and establishes a relationship with our community. I want our community to have the most up-to-date information with ease of access , so that they may hold city council and city officials accountable.
