With the Killeen City Council District 4 second election less than three weeks away, both candidates are increasing their digital outreach in hopes of attracting more voters.
Incumbent Steve Harris and Michael Boyd tied during the municipal elections held on May 1 with 181 votes apiece. Brockley Moore, who finished third, received 112 votes but will not be included in the second election which will take place on June 12. Early voting starts Tuesday.
On Sunday Harris released five short videos showing residents who said they will be voting for him in the second election.
“I’ve always voted for Mr. Harris,” Beverly Crocket said in one of the videos. “I like the way he votes. He seems to really think about the problem.”
“He’s a stand-up guy, he likes to listen to the community and he also supports the community in whatever we need,” Roberto Castro said as his reason for voting for Harris.
Harris said social media is one of the most effective ways to get the message out and help counter misinformation.
“My videos and posts are targeted towards those who have not definitively made up their minds,” Harris said via text Tuesday. “It is to help counter the notion that a teacher cannot be a council person but anyone else with a full time job can.”
Boyd launched a website, boydforkilleen.com, on Monday night. The website gives his biography, outlines his platform and provides multiple ways for residents to donate or connect with this campaign.
“Michael has seen Killeen grow and change dramatically within the past 20 years. He believes his understanding of policy will serve as an asset in planning and decision making for the future,” the website said. “Michael’s main priority is making well-informed decisions on behalf of the citizens of Killeen.”
Boyd said he chose to build a website because not everyone utilizes social media.
“For me, it was important to provide a dedicated platform for voters, in addition to the Facebook page,” Boyd said in an email Tuesday. “My campaign website is designed to give citizens the opportunity to learn more about myself, my priorities, District 4 and the upcoming election.”
