Killeen City Council members on Tuesday are scheduled to order a special election for an initiative that would decriminalize possession of up to 4 ounces of marijuana in the city.
“To eliminate voter inconvenience, it is recommended to contract election services with Bell County” for the Nov. 8 election, according to city documents.
The election is necessary under city charter because council members did not adopt the initiative ordinance on July 26 that requires “Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in the limited circumstances.”
In a 6-0 vote, with Councilman Ramon Alvarez absent, council members rejected the ordinance, with Assistant City Attorney Asha Pender telling them that “the staff recommendation is that you do not approve this ordinance” because it is prohibited in the Texas Local Government Code.
Three councilmen — Alvarez, Ken Wilkerson and Riakos Adams — signed the petition, along with more than a thousand Killeen residents, to get the proposed ordinance on the ballot.
“On May 25, there was an initiative petition to eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement,” Pender said. “On June 14, the city secretary verified (1,018) signatures. You have to take final action by Aug. 13. It still has to go to the electors by the next uniform election day.”
The same applied in Harker Heights, where the same ordinance was defeated, 4-0, on July 26. Council members there ordered that city’s election on Tuesday for Nov. 8.
In Killeen, the ordinance provides a penalty clause for Killeen police officers who violate the ordinance.
“Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses. The only circumstances in which Killeen police officers are permitted to issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana are when such citations or arrests are part of (1) the investigation of a felony level narcotics case that has been designated as a high priority investigation by a Killeen police commander, assistant chief of police, or chief of police; and/or (2) the investigation of a violent felony. Any violation of this chapter may subject a Killeen police officer to discipline as provided by the Texas Local Government Code or as provided in city policy.”
Austin is the only city in Texas whose voters have approved decriminalization. Like in Killeen, Harker Heights, Denton, Elgin and San Marcos, Ground Game Texas, a group of progressive Democrats, has led grass-roots efforts to decriminalize marijuana in cities across Texas. Denton City Council members have also sent that city’s initiative ordinance to the Nov. 8 ballot.
In Bell County, early voting dates are set for Oct. 24-28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 30, from noon to 6; and Oct. 31-Nov. 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Polling places are at the Bell County Courthouse Annex (Belton), the Bell County Courthouse Annex (Killeen), Jackson Professional Learning Center (Killeen), Senior Center at Lions Park (Killeen), Temple Independent School District Administration Building (Temple), Salado Church of Christ (Salado) and Parks & Recreation Center (Harker Heights).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.