The Killeen City Council received a COVID 19 update from Fire Chief James Kubinski and appointed new members to various citizen boards including the Senior Advisory Board during a meeting Tuesday.
At outset of Tuesday’smeeting, the council received positive news in regards to the coronavivirus’ impact on the local community.
Kubinski showed that only nine city employees were in quarantine Tuesday and that hospitalizations in Bell County have gone down.
In Kubinski’s presentation, it appears that Bell County has even exceeded the state of Texas when it comes to vaccination statistics with Bell County reaching 70% of residents fully vaccinated and the state of Texas at a 69.7% full dosage rate.
While testing and vaccine sites will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to anticipated icy weather, Kubinski confirmed that testing will be provided at warming centers and hotel rooms offered to residents who have tested positive for COVID but do not have the means to warm themselves at their homes.
In other news, Councilwoman Nina Cobb will be replacing Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King on the Senior Advisory Board subcommittee due to both Nash-King and Senior Advisory Chairwoman Patsy Bracey running for mayor in the May 7 election.
Council members also nominated residents for the Arts Commission and Planning and Zoning Commission
Councilman Rick Williams nominated Regina Mitchell for the Arts Commission. And Councilman Michael Boyd nominated Sydney Row for citizen rep on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
There were also vacancies on the Zoning Adjustment Board and the Killeen Sister Cities Board but there were no applications from residents for those positions.
