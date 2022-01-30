The Killeen City Council will be holding two meetings on Monday to discuss possible amendments to an ordinance and review judge applications for Killeen’s municipal court.
The first meeting will be at 10 a.m. and will be focused on discussing possible amendments to an ordinance that regulates subdivisions and development standards.
There was a meeting on last Monday evening where the council met with homebuilders, but the meeting would prove to be unfruitfal for both parties since there was no compromise.
It appears that the council is still seeking a kind of compromise with builders or possibly amending the ordinance altogether.
During last week’s meeting, most builders were more concerned with the ordinance wanting to regulate the sizes of garages and the amount of houses with front-facing garages.
The council will have another meeting at 5 p.m. to discuss and look over municipal judge applications due to the pending retirement of Judge Mark Kimball in February.
To solicit candidates, Killeen posted to the Texas Municipal League, the Texas District and County Attorney’s Association, the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyer’s Association, the Texas Municipal Court Education Center, the Texas County Clerk Association, Indeed, the State Bar of Texas and the city’s own website.
The council has until Feb. 23 to choose a candidate.
(1) comment
Quote: "It appears that the council is still seeking a kind of compromise with builders or possibly amending the ordinance altogether."
Who is in charge again? Since when does the council have to be the one to "...seek a compromise..." Did the developers take charge without anyone noticing it?
