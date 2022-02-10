Killeen Municipal Court judge Mark Kimball will be officially retiring on Feb. 23 and in the meantime, the Killeen City Council has been discussing and reviewing applications from candidates who are set to replace Kimball.
To solicit candidates, Killeen posted to the Texas Municipal League, the Texas District and County Attorney’s Association, the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyer’s Association, the Texas Municipal Court Education Center, the Texas County Clerk Association, Indeed, the State Bar of Texas and the city’s own website.
At 8 a.m. Friday morning, the Council will meet and interview the candidates during a Special City Council Workshop Meeting.
