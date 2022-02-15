Tempers flared at Tuesday night’s Killeen City Council meeting at the outset of a discussion of personnel matters of City Manager Kent Cagle, Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh, and Parks and Recreation Executive Director Joe Brown.
During the Citizen Comments section of the meeting Tuesday, a number of people showed up in support of Brown.
The item came as a suggestion from Councilwoman Mellisa Brown during a council meeting a few weeks ago. There was confusion on whether the item would have to be in an open or closed session.
An Explosive Discussion
While there was speculation that this item should be held in a closed session, Cagle, Singh, and Director Brown asked for Tuesday’s meeting to be public.
Councilwoman Brown said that she wanted to keep the meeting in closed session but due to a statute given to the Council by City Attorney Traci Briggs, the deparment heads who were being discussed made the request for the meeting to be public.
“I would just let the public know that I have done my best to protect citizens,” Councilwoman Brown said.
Mayor Jose Segarra opened by saying that he didn’t know what the discussion was going to be about and that the city manager should have known what the discussion was going to be about, and it felt as if the council was trying to take the power away from the city manager.
“He has the right to know,” Segarra said, “I know that we’re trying to bypass that; we’re not city managers.”
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King shared the same sentiments.
“We don’t know if a staff member or department head has even done something wrong,” Nash-King said. “As mayor pro tem, it saddens me that we cannot work things out in a professional manner, that it has to play out on television.”
Since Brown was the one who wanted the item to be on an agenda, Segarra turned to her and said that she should have let Cagle know beforehand what the discussion would be about.
“I called him and received no response,” Councilwoman Brown said.
It was then that Councilwoman Brown revealed that the discussion would be about the investigation into the complaints regarding Director Brown’s handling of complaints toward advisory boards that he oversees.
“This is not the first time Mr. Brown has received complaints towards him and the advisory boards that he oversees and him overlooking the harassing behaviors that occur on those boards,” Councilwoman Brown said.
Nash-King, who is running for mayor in the May 7 election, retaliated and said that Council members Nina Cobb and Jessica Gonzalez are still investigating the matter and should be given more time. She brought up the fact that she stepped down from the subcommittee for the Senior Advisory Board due to Bracey’s also running for Killeen mayor.
“I felt that it was just not fair of me to be on that committee while I am also running against her,” Nash-King said.
Councilman Rick Williams called for there to be delay in this meeting.
“We need to either delay this meeting or have this meeting behind closed doors before we further tarnish the council or Mr. Brown or Mrs. Brown,” Williams said.
Cobb said that she still hasn’t seen anything or been told anything when it came to these investigations, despite being the city council liaison to the Senior Advisory Board.
As the meeting became increasingly heated, Segarra urged Councilwoman Brown to speak more to Cagle so that he would know exactly what the discussion would be about.
He accused Brown of “hijacking the meeting” when she said her attempts to contact Cagle went unanswered.
Williams amended the previous motion by directing Councilwoman Brown to meet with Cagle; this was approved with a 4-2 vote, with Brown and Councilman Michael Boyd in opposition.
The council then voted for the meeting to be postponed with a vote to 5-1, with Brown in opposition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.