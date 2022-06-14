After six months of garnering signatures from registered voters in Killeen, a group of local politicians and activists formally presented their petition to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting.
While the council did not have a full-out discussion on the petition, they unanimously signed off on a motion of a direction from Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson to move further discussion to a July 19 public hearing.
However, before the council said a word on the subject, they heard from several residents, who came to the microphone during Citizens’ Comments to air their views on both sides of the issue.
Founder of Texas Veterans for Medical Marijuana, David Bass, pointed out that the state of Texas is breaking federal law for allowing Bass to have a medical marijuana license.
“It’s OK, in America, to oppose unjust laws,” Bass said.
“It is not an incoucous drug, It causes paranoid ideation and flattening of the personality,” resident Don Baker said, “Some of them don’t have a medical condition; they just want to smoke marijuana.”
Leo Gukeisen, a member of the Planning and Zoning Committee and former candidate for council, came to the podium to offer his thoughts.
“This is the easiest thing for you to vote on and the vote should be no,” Gukeisen said. He pointed to the DEA and Texas Public Health Code, characterized the leaders of the movement as being “flawed and misleading,” and said that there is a law that prevents ordinances from going against state law.
Two members of the petitioning group — Bell County commissioner candidate Louie Minor and former Mayor Pro Tem Shirley Fleming got up to speak.
Minor talked about a public records request of the number of marijuana arrests made by Killeen police from 2019 to 2020.
“Ninety-two percent of those arrests were people of color,” Minor said.
“Some of the mothers cried while signing this petition. You want to know why? Because they do not want to see their sons going to jail,” Fleming said.
Fleming also pointed to the members of the council asserting that if they had been arrested for driving in a car where someone else was smoking marijuana when they were younger, then they wouldn’t be on the council today.
BACKGROUND
Minor, Fleming, and Bell County commissioner candidate Stacey Wilson have been working with Austin Democrat Julie Oliver and her group Ground Game Texas since 2020 to bring the petition into fruition.
Ground Game Texas has seen recent success in Austin, with voters approving a city ordinance to decriminalize low levels of marijuana possession and ban no-knock warrants.
According to a report from the Austin-American Statesman, the votes in favor for that proposition numbered 57,967 votes, or an 85.5% margin of approval.
“Black residents make up 40% of the population in Killeen, but account for nearly 80% of community members arrested for marijuana possession,” said Mike Siegel, Political Director of Ground Game Texas said in a previos press release. “This ordinance would help bring an end to the disproportionate injustice of marijuana enforcement, and would greatly benefit veterans and those with serious illnesses who cite its use in managing pain.”
A RULE OF LAW
The Herald reached out to City Attorney Traci Briggs in an email on whether the petition would even be effective if the city is bound by state law regarding enforcement of marijuana possession statutes. But a city spokesperson told the Herald that Briggs would not be able to answer the question before the council meeting.
From a statement in December, the Killeen Police Department made its stance clear on the petition and marijauna decriminalization.
“We want the community to know that the department does not support to decriminalize marijuana and we will continue to follow the statute, Texas Health and Safety Code 481.121 - Possession of Marijuana, which is the Texas State Law.” KPD said back in December.
AFTER THE DISCUSSION
Despite the council voted to move ahead with the discussion, the petitioners seem hopeful that the ordinance will pass by the voters.
“I think there is a potential for it to see its way to the ballot. I know there are some concerned citizens but I think overall the intent is a good intent,” Wilson said. Wilson is making the push to have a similar ordinance passed in Harker Heights.
“It makes perfect sense that some of our city officials are very hesitant to go against state law and that’s way I pointed out that the state of Texas went against federal law passing the Compassionate Use program,” Bass said.
The Compassionate Use program allows for patients to use low-THC cannabis for medical conditions such as epilepsy, according to the Texas State Law Library.
Both Fleming and Minor said they felt that Tuesday night’s meeting went well and remain hopeful.
“I thought it went well! Like I said, the council is in charge. Mr. Cagle and the chief of police… It’s not about them, they cannot stop it. The council is in charge. Let the constituents make the choice. They are the ones who put you up there, let them make the choice,” Fleming said.
“I think it went very well,” Minor said, “This was our opening remarks for the citizens of Killeen to hear why it is important for us, the people who are bringing the petition forward. We represent over 25% of the voting constituency and it is time for the City Council to listen to them and act.”
It is interesting that proponents used the fact that most arrests for marijuana were minorities. Lets examine that thought. Blacks are about 12%of the population according to the censes bureau, yet according to FBI statistics account for about 50% murders. Shall we now legalize murder since most offenders are minorities? How about minorities start obeying the law? Also your brain does not fully develop until age 25 and marijuana retards brain development. It seem to me we already have more than enough room temperature IQ folks in this country, we don't need more. I had a military career and found that the majority of potheads were suboptimal soldiers.
