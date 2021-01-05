Candidates who wish to run for Killeen city and school board elections will soon be able to file an application do so.
All four district seats for the Killeen City Council will be open as of the May 1 election. Two Killeen school board seats are also up for election on the same date.
Councilmembers Debbie Nash King and Steve Harris will be eligible to run again, but due to term limits, Shirley Fleming and Jim Kilpatrick are not allowed to run again.
For anyone interested in running, Jan. 13 will be the first day for filing applications for place on general election ballot, as well as the first day for write-in candidate to submit declaration, according to the city.
Feb. 12 will be the last day for filing applications for place on ballot for election, which must be received in Killeen city secretary’s office by 5 p.m., with Feb. 16 being the last day for filing as a write-in candidate.
The month of April has several key dates related to the election. April 1 will be the last day to register to vote and April 19 is both the first day for early voting by personal appearance as well as the last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked).
April 27 is the last day for early voting, and mail-in ballots must be received by Election Day, with votes to be canvassed May 11.
KISD
The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees election day will be on May 1 and there are two board members that will be up for election.
The current president, JoAnn Purser and board member Minerva Trujillo both have their terms ending in May.
Candidates who want to file an application for a place on the ballot will be able to do so beginning on Jan. 13 and through Feb. 12.
May 1 Killeen City Election: Key dates
Jan. 1 - First day to apply for ballot by mail
Jan. 13 - First day for filing applications for place on general election ballot; first day for write-in candidate to submit declaration
Feb. 12 - Last day for filing application for place on ballot for election; must be received in city secretary’s office by 5 p.m.
Feb. 16 - Last day for filing as a write-in candidate in election
April 1 - Last day to register to vote in May 1 election
April 19 - First day for early voting by personal appearance
April 19 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)
April 27 - Last day for early voting by personal appearance
May 1 - Election Day. Last day to Receive Ballot by Mail
May 11 - Canvass votes
Dates are subject to change
Source: City of Killeen
