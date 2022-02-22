The Killeen City Council on Tuesday continued to discuss the six finalists to replace retiring Municipal Court Judge Mark Kimball. Associate Judge Gregory Simmons will act as interim municipal judge in the meantime.
Kimball will be retiring today from his position as judge of Killeen Municipal Court — a position he has held since 2014.
Kimball announced his retirement in October of last year.
“What I’ve liked most is working with world-class team members who made my job easy,” Kimball said last year.
During a City Council meeting in December, the council gave Human Resources director Eva Bark the green light to begin the search for a new judge.
The position was advertised over the course of four weeks or until filled. A total of 24 applicants submitted their resumes to the city.
The position will offer a starting salary of $125,000 to $135,000, based on experience.
The council met in closed session for about 30 minutes Tuesday, but did not reach a decision on who will fill the seat.
The names of the six finalists have not been released.
City Attorney Traci Briggs did tell the Herald that the court will still be in operation following Kimball’s retirement today.
In other action, the council unanimously approved the following items:
An interlocal agreement with Central Texas Council of Governments to hold a household hazardous waste event.
Re-adopting the Financial Governance Policy which includes the Investment Policy, albeit amended.
Approval of five applications to Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for affordable housing developments.
