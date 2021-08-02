The Killeen City Council will discuss some changes to its water supply and water managing systems during a council workshop meeting Tuesday.
The council will go over the topics during a workshop meeting following a special council meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall in the Council Chambers.
One of the topics is a bid with Landmark Structures, a general contractor in Fort Worth, to construct an elevated storage tank to accommodate water from the new $60 million Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant that opened last month after being in the works for years. It will cost the city $5,253,000 to build the tank with Landmark.
According to a city staff report, the 1.5 million gallon tank will be constructed 300 feet south of the Chaparral Road and Purple Martin Drive intersection. The project is part of the e 2019 Water and Wastewater Master Plan. This is the first of four projects that will pump water from the new treatment plant into Killeen’s existing water distribution system.
Landmark was selected out of three other companies, and came in with the lowest price tag to complete the tank.
Council will have three decisions regarding moving forward. Members can either vote against the resolution entirely, authorize the bid or delay construction of the project. However, delaying it would result in the plan being out of Texas Commission on Environmental Quality compliance, according to the staff report.
City staff is recommending council pass the resolution and award the bid to Landmark. Officials carefully selected Landmark based on the fact that it has extensive experience and because of prior successful construction within the City of Killeen. The fee for work with Landmark would be paid over the course of fiscal years 2021, 2022 and 2023.
WATER METERS
The council is also looking into a resolution to award a bid to Aqua-Metric Sales Company to improve the city’s water meter system as part of the Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal years 2021 and 2022. The plan includes funds to replace 55,000 mechanical water meters with a “smart” static water meter and the eventual automation of these meters to create an automated metering infrastructure, the city staff report said.
Aqua-Metric was selected out of seven other bids, and if the council approves the bid, will supply the new meters for $479,000.
City Staff stated in the report that they believe Aqua-Metric’s “smart” static meter and AMI system is not only the best value for the city, but also will move the City forward into a “smart” water metering system, resulting in a substantial reduction in water loss.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business in workshop meeting, the council is slated to discuss an emergency purchase to repair turf at the Stonetree Golf Course, which suffered damage as a result of Winter Storm Uri. It would cost $124,265.75. Officials said in the report if repairs were not authorized, Stonetree would continue to have damaged turf until June of next year.
To see all council agendas, go to https://killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Also, the council is expected to vote on a preliminary tax rate for the 2022 budget during a special council meeting prior to the workshop. It will also set a date to hold a public hearing on the rate change. City Manager Kent Cagle has proposed a new tax rate of 70.56 cents per $100 valuation, which is almost three cents lower than the current tax rate of 73.30 cents.
