Killeen city councilmembers will be discussing the personal matters of City Manager Kent Cagle, Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh, and Executive Parks and Recreation Director Joe Brown among other items during Tuesday night’s workshop meeting.
The meeting will begin with the council considering memorandums or resolutions on three items.
These three items will be a interlocal agreement with the Central Texas Council of Governments for a household hazardous waste event; resolution of support or resolution of no objection of five applications to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for affordable housing; and possibly readopting the Financial Governence Policy but with an amended investment policy.
Afterwards, the Council will possibly vote on the public hearings they heard last week.
The first will be from Joshua Welch, the President of Central Texas Home Builders Association, requesting on behalf of CP Summit Group, Loverd Wilson Mitchell Trust, Penelope McDonald & Ray Fread to rezone 80 acres.
The second will be possibly reprogramming funding in the amount of $294,215.46 from the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 Annual Action Plan for activities that prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19 in the Killeen community.
After public hearings, the council will shift into workshop discussion where they will go over a few topics.
They will receive an update on the Tanko Streetlightng Project.
The council will discuss the Homeless to Housed project, rescheduling the Strategic Planning Meeting and sharing the costs with the Killeen Economic Development Corporation for the Habitat Preservation Plan.
The last item for the night will be discussing the personal matters of City Manager Kent Cagle, Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh, and Executive Parks and Recreation Director Joe Brown.
There was quite a stir when Councilwoman Mellisa Brown asked for this to be added to a future agenda when there was confusion on whether this will have to be a closed session item or could be an open session item.
City Attorney Traci Briggs said that if it was just department heads as a whole then it could be an open session item but if it dealt with certain department heads then it would have to be closed session.
Councilwoman Brown revealed that she wanted to discuss Cagle, Singh and Director Brown, specifically. While there was discussion, it didn’t leave much of a clear answer if the item will be discussed during open or closed session.
