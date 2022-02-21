The Killeen City Council will hold two meetings today.
The first will be a workshop meeting at 10 a.m. at which the council will discuss possibly amending two ordinances dealing with housing development.
The second meeting will be at 5 p.m., at which the council will vote on the items presented last week and discuss the appointment of the new municipal judge.
Both meetings will be held at City Hall.
Morning workshop
The council will have a workshop discussion at 10 a.m. in regards to discussing possible amendments to both Chapter 26 and Chapter 31 of the city code of ordinances.
Both ordinances deal with residential development and development practices, but both ordinances have faced backlash local developers due to the council wanting fewer houses with front-facing garages.
A meeting last month proved to be unfruitful for both council members and developers since agreement could not be reached.
The council and developers subsequently had more meetings, reaching a compromise — with council members agreeing to developments having homes with both front-facing garages and side garages, and developers modifying street design and green space allotment.
The meeting this morning likely will be a continuation of these discussions.
evening meeting
The council will have its usual 5 p.m. meeting today, where they are scheduled to conduct votes on the following items:
An interlocal agreement with Central Texas Council of Governments to hold a household hazardous waste event
Possibly readopting the Financial Governance Policy albeit an amended version
Either approving or disapproving five applications for affordable housing developments.
Afterward, the council will continue its discussion with Home Builders President Joshua Welch on the proposed rezoning of 80.85 acres for a new neighborhood.
The council will also hold a hearing on potentially reprogramming CDBG-CV funding in the amount of $294,215 for activities that prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus in the Killeen community.
The last item of discussion will be discussing the appointment of the new municipal court judge, which is necessitated by the retirement of Judge Mark Kimball on Feb. 23.
