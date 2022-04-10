The Killeen City Council will officially appoint Councilman Rick Williams as the city’s mayor pro tem during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The council unanimously agreed to select Williams to the position during a workshop meeting last week.
Williams, an at-large councilman, is seeking a second council term in the May 7 election.
The spot for mayor pro tem, who fills in as Killeen’s mayor when the mayor is unable to attend a meeting or event, became open last month when former Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King was sworn in as mayor after Jose Segarra stepped down from the mayor’s spot to run for a council seat, as required by the city charter.
Also during the meeting, the council will discuss and vote on:
An interlocal agreement with Bell County for relocation of the Bell County Annex.
An interlocal agreement for the regional habitat conservation plan.
A bid for slurry seal services to Viking Construction in an amount that will not exceed $1 million.
A contract for HA5 high density mineral bond road surface treatments to Andale Construction in an amount not to exceed $1 million.
Possibly approving a nonprofit application process for federal coronavirus and Killeen Public Facility Corporation funding.
Declaring vacancies on various citizen boards and committees and appointing new members.
The council will also be discussing on possibly amending the Chapter 26 ordinance regarding subdivisions and other property developments.
There council also will conduct seven public hearings in which home developers are requesting to rezone certain properties and amending the future land use map to set aside acres for their future developments.
The council had a lengthy discussion during these hearings and will possibly vote to approve or disapprove these requests.
The council will then move on to future agenda item requests.
These requests are:
A briefing from TEX-21 (Transportation Excellence for the 21st Century).
Discharging firearms in city limits.
Killeen Economic Development Corporation structure review.
A quarterly update from Killeen EDC.
Toward the end of the meeting, the council will discuss the employment of the police chief, after news came out that Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble was a finalist for the sheriff position in King County in Washington State.
Other items of discussion will be downtown property improvements and potential sale of cemetery property for economic development purposes.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College St. Residents can watch a livestream on http://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming and watch it on television on Channel 10.
