The Killeen City Council is considering rescheduling several meetings to avoid a lack of quorum moving into the fall and winter seasons.
The council will vote on rescheduling meetings in the months of October, November and December at its next regularly scheduled council meeting on Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
According to a city staff report, some meetings in October are being changed to accommodate the attendance of council members at the Association of the United States Army meeting, which is held each year during that month. Some meetings in November and December have been changed due to holidays potentially creating quorum issues. The following changes, according to the staff report, are being proposed:
OCT. 12
No meeting ( A meeting was originally scheduled for this day.)
OCT. 19
Regular meeting & workshop
OCT. 22
Workshop meeting (This swaps out a meeting scheduled for Oct. 26, the day after Thanksgiving.)
NOV. 9
Regular meeting & workshop
NOV. 16
Regular meeting
NOV. 23
No meeting ( A meeting was originally scheduled for this day.)
NOV. 30
Workshop meeting ( A meeting was not originally scheduled for this day.)
DEC. 7
Regular meeting & workshop meeting
DEC. 21
No meeting (A meeting was originally scheduled for this day.)
DEC. 28
No meeting ( A meeting was originally scheduled for this day.)
To view agendas for all city council meetings, go to https://killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
