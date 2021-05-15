At a special session on Tuesday the Killeen City Council is expected to vote on what day to hold a second election for the District 4 council seat race.
A mandatory recount on Thursday confirmed Incumbent Steve Harris and candidate Michael Boyd are tied with 181 votes apiece. Third-place finisher Brockley Moore received 112 votes, however, the second election will only be between Harris and Boyd.
At the special meeting, which will be held prior to the council’s normally scheduled workshop, the council will discuss what day to hold the second election, and when to do early voting. The election must be held between June 2 and June 12, according to city documents.
The second election is estimated to cost at least $7,150, according to city documents. The city is required by Texas election law to hold the second election after both candidates refused to settle the race by conceding to each other or drawing lots, such as drawing straws or flipping a coin.
A request by Councilmember Mellisa Brown to add a review of the municipal election process to the council agenda will also be discussed at the workshop meeting.
As reported by the Herald, 39 registered voters were miscategorized as District 3 voters when they should have been on the rolls in District 4. According to the city seven voters cast their ballot in the incorrect district in the May 1 election, including four on Election Day.
The Herald found this issue dates back to 2011 when then-City Attorney Kathy Davis admitted the mistake in that year’s election, but said it was inconsequential because of a 166-margin vote.
The council will not discuss the issue at Tuesday’s meeting, but will vote to add the discussion to a future council agenda. At least four councilmembers will need to vote on the item in order for it to be added.
The council will also discuss a memorandum of agreement for the Committee for Crime Solutions. The committee, proposed by Councilmember Ken WIlkerson, will include members from Killeen, Harker Heights, Bell County, the Killeen Independent School District and Fort Hood. The purpose of the committee is to study crime, recommend solutions to decrease crime and coordinate and execute efforts.
The council will meet at 5 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.