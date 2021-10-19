Killeen’s District 1 councilwoman and mayor pro tem will host community meetings this week to discuss community and county developments.
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King, who represents District 2, will be holding a meeting Thursday at Lifeway Fellowship Church, 4001 East Elms Road, at 6 p.m. She’ll be joined by Bell County’s Public Information Officer James Stafford as a guest speaker.
During the forum, Nash-King will discuss property tax appraisals, new developments in Bell County and COVID-19 updates.
The event is free and open to the public.
Killeen Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez will hold a meeting from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Killeen Firestation No. 1, 3800 Westcliff Road in north Killeen. Gonzalez will also be accompanied by Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle and members of the Killeen Police Department, Killeen Fire Department and Community Development representatives.
“This will be an opportunity for her to hear from her constituents, and residents will be able to gain information relevant to District 1 and the City as a whole,” according to a news release about Gonzalez’s meeting.
The following topics regarding District 1 will be discussed: Vision for District 1 and resident engagement; Overview of Killeen’s Comprehensive Plan; Community Development; Crime Prevention and Neighborhood Watch; Downtown events.
Space for the event is limited. Anyone with questions can contact Gonzalez at jgonzalez@KilleenTexas.gov
