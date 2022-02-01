Incumbent Killeen Councilwoman Mellisa Brown filed for reelection Tuesday in the upcoming May 7 municipal election, according to city officials.
The three Killeen City Council at-large seats are up for grabs along with the mayor’s seat. The filing period for election ends Feb. 18.
