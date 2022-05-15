City officials on Tuesday are planning to swear in newly elected Killeen City Council members and say goodbye to those who lost the May 7 election, but one incumbent councilwoman may be throwing a wrench into those plans.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, who finished fourth out of six candidates running in the election for three council at-large seats, said Friday she plans call for an official recount if the election results still show she lost by a narrow margin when the votes are canvassed by the council at a 5 p.m. Tuesday special meeting.
“I have not conceded the election,” Brown said.
According to unofficial results released on election night, Brown finished 28 votes behind the third-place candidate Ramon Alvarez, who had 1,772 votes. Former mayor Jose Segarra (2,441 votes) was the top vote-getter, and incumbent Ken Wilkerson (2,165) finished in second place. Only the top three were elected.
City officials announced last week the new council members will be sworn in Tuesday, and outgoing council members will be recognized for their service at same meeting.
“Segarra, current at-large councilmember, Ken Wilkerson, and newcomer, Ramon Alvarez won the three, at-large seats on the council, receiving 23%, 21% and 17% of the votes respectively. All results were posted to the Bell County website,” according to a city news release issued Thursday.
“During the May 17 meeting, outgoing councilmembers, Rick Williams and Mellisa Brown are also scheduled to be recognized for their service,” the release stated.
It’s unclear how or if Brown’s intent to file for a recount will affect the city’s plan of action Tuesday, which includes selecting a new mayor pro tem due to Williams losing the election.
Brown said the final vote count could indeed be different due to about 100 provisional or mail-in ballots that need to be counted Tuesday.
And if Brown does file for a recount, it could delay the “qualification for the office involved,” according to the Office of Texas Secretary of State, which oversees elections in the state.
“A recount DOES NOT delay canvassing, but the canvassing authority must make a note on the canvass that a recount has been requested. Submission of a recount petition delays the issuance of a certificate of election and qualification for the office involved in the recount pending completion of recount,” according to the Texas Secretary of State website.
According to that website, Brown’s case does apparently qualify for a recount to be requested.
“A petition may be filed if the difference between the number of votes received by the petitioner and number of votes received by the person who was elected or is entitled to a place on the runoff election ballot is less than 10% of the number of votes received by the person elected,” according to the website.
Brown’s 28-vote difference is about 1.5% of Alvarez’s 1,772 votes in the election. Brown had 1,744 votes, according to unofficial results.
Brown said she has been communicating with the Secretary of State’s office about the recount process and any costs involved.
