A judge has decided in favor of a Killeen city councilman whose position on the council was challenged during an election lawsuit in a Bell County district court.
On Sept. 19, visiting judge Rex Davis signed his order ruling that Ramon Alvarez — who was elected to the council in May — prevail in the lawsuit that was filed by ex-city councilwoman Mellisa Brown, who finished less than 30 votes behind Alvarez in the May 7 city election.
“After examining the pleadings, hearing the evidence and arguments and considering the points and authorities submitted, the court is of the opinion that (Brown) take nothing by this cause,” according to Davis’s order.
Additionally, Davis ordered that Brown pay $7,500, as a “sanction.”
Brown filed suit on May 23 against Alvarez, who won the seat by 26 votes during the municipal election that was decided on May 7. She alleged that Bell County elections officials were poorly trained and that many ballots were rejected. She also said that a polling location was changed and that the county clerk did not give the appropriate notice.
“I disagree with his ruling, especially on the merits of the case as a whole,” Brown said on Friday. “I wouldn’t have continued with the case unless I thought my case had merit.”
AN APPEALS CASE ON THE WAY
Brown told the Herald that she intends to appeal the order for sanctions.
“I fully believe that sanctions are inappropriate in this case,” she said. “I’ll be consulting with an attorney about appealing the sanctions. If the judge had disagreed with me and sided with Councilman Alvarez, I would have accepted the decision and walked away. But the addition of sanctions tells people in Bell County that they better not contest any elections or they’ll possibly be punished for it.”
On July 12, Alvarez’s attorney, David G. Tekell filed a motion to impose sanctions on Brown in an amount of $15,000, for “the recovery of his reasonable and necessary attorney’s fees and costs associated ... with the defense of this baseless cause,” according to the motion.
Even though she lost the lawsuit, Brown said the case brought attention to shortcomings in the county election system.
“For me, it’s a personal win because the county has recognized there were inadequacies and they’re working to fix their training and procedures,” Brown said. “My whole goal was to make sure that we have fair elections.”
Brown said she has no negative feelings toward Alvarez.
“This just means that his attorney prevailed over me,” she said. “I wish him the best of luck in his position as a councilman.”
Brown has not ended her own political ambitions.
“I haven’t decided exactly what position I’ll run for next, but I want to continue working in the public service arena,” she said.
The Herald also reached out to Alvarez and his attorney for comment but did not immediately hear back.
Before filing the lawsuit, Brown paid $3,000 for a recount of the May city election results, which did not change the outcome of the election.
