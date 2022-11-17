A civil lawsuit against a Killeen city councilman might not be entirely resolved, even though a district court judge decided in his favor in September.
On Sept. 19, visiting judge Rex Davis signed an order ruling that Ramon Alvarez — who was elected to the council in May — prevail in the lawsuit that was filed by ex-City Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, who alleges the results of the election were not accurate. Davis also ordered that Brown pay $7,500, as a “sanction.”
Thirty-two days later, on Oct. 21, Brown’s motion for a new trial and a statement of her inability to afford the costs ordered by the court, were filed with the 146th Judicial District Court.
The top three vote-getters were elected to the Killeen Council in the May 7 municipal election.
Alvarez finished third, securing an at-large seat; Brown finished fourth, 26 votes behind Alvarez.
“The reason I’m asking for this new trial is because I had received information from the elections office on the day of the trial (on June 24),” said Brown, who spoke with the Herald on Thursday. “The judge refused to listen to any of these new details. Hopefully the judge will reevaluate the case now that I have all the evidence.”
Brown said the sanction is a main reason for filing another motion in the lawsuit.
“I refuse to have a precedent set by a case with my name attached to it that says that if a person challenges a county on their elections results, then that person literally will pay for it,” she said.
Brown filed her initial lawsuit on May 23 against Alvarez, who won the seat by 26 votes during the municipal election that was decided on May 7. She alleges that Bell County elections officials were poorly trained and that many ballots were rejected. She also said that a polling location was changed and that the county clerk did not give the appropriate notice.
For Alvarez’s attorney, David G. Tekell, the lawsuit is a done deal.
“I hope readers of the Killeen Daily Herald are satisfied that the city council election was conducted properly and legally, if not perfectly, and that the true outcome had Mr. Alvarez elected as a city council member, not Brown,” Tekell said via email on Wednesday. “Mr. Alvarez’s desire to serve the city is underscored by the great personal cost he has incurred to defend these allegations in court over the past five months. Meanwhile, Ms. Brown has had her recounts and her day in court to try to establish otherwise. It is past time for her to accept the results and for her and the City of Killeen to support Mr. Alvarez in his desire to serve the City of Killeen.”
Tekell said Brown has not paid any of the $7,500, and that Brown’s motion was filed too late to be considered by the court.
“The consequence of filing the motion late is that the court could not grant any part of it, even if the court wanted to,” he said. “If it were ever set for hearing, I would oppose it and point out that it has no merit and that, regardless of its merits, it was filed late.”
According to Rule 329(b) of the Texas Rules of Civil Procedure, which delineates the timeline for filing motions in district courts, “A motion for new trial, if filed, shall be filed prior to or within thirty days after the judgment or other order complained of is signed.”
A judge has 75 days from the day of the initial order to rule on a motion for a new trial, according to Rule 329(b).
As of Thursday, no new hearings have been set in the case.
“The reality is and remains: Ms. Brown lost the election; the allegations she made in her petition about the failings of Bell County election officials to perform their job duties perfectly were never enough to overturn this election as a matter of Texas election law, even if they were true; and at the trial, she did not prove the truth of any of those allegations to the satisfaction of the judge,” Tekell said.
If Brown’s case is not granted a new trial, she said that she would file an appeal with a higher court.
“It’s always easier and better to have something like this settled in a local court, rather than taking it to an appellate court,” she said. “If it’s not approved (at a local court level), then I would file a notice of my intent to appeal.”
