Though the winners of the May 7 Killeen City Council election remain unchanged following Sunday’s recount, outgoing Councilwoman Mellisa Brown filed a lawsuit Monday petitioning the court to intervene.
“Councilwoman Mellisa Brown filed the recount petition on May 17, delaying the swearing in ceremony for former mayor Jose Segarra, current at-large councilmember Ken Wilkerson and newcomer Ramon Alvarez, who won the three at-large seats receiving 23%, 21% and 17% of the votes respectively on May 7. Current Council member, Brown, had received 1,748 votes, which was 26 less than Alvarez at the time. All results were posted to the Bell County website,” according to a Killeen news release issued 6 a.m. Monday.
The recount was done manually, as requested by Brown. All candidates had the right to be present at the recount, per the Texas Elections Code. Brown was present, according to the release.
Brown paid $3,000 for recount to be done, a time consuming process for election workers who were required take a look at each Bell County ballot cast in the May 7 election — more than 19,000 ballots — because Killeen voters could vote at any polling location in Bell County during early voting and on Election Day.
“The City of Killeen worked closely with Bell County to ensure everyone followed the necessary steps in the recount process and was fair and thorough,” said Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, who managed and supervised the recount that began 10 a.m. Sunday at the Lions Club Senior Center. “We will follow protocol and proceed with these results.”
Questions about how long the recount lasted were not answered by city or county officials Monday.
At a 5 p.m. meeting Monday, Nash-King bid farewell to Brown, and the city swore in Segarra, Wilkerson and Alvarez.
Nash-King, who won in a landslide, was sworn in as mayor during a May 17 special council meeting, when the votes were canvassed. Nash-King received 72% of the votes to remain mayor of Killeen.
The Lawsuit
Brown filed her lawsuit against Alvarez in Bell County’s 146th Judicial District court, alleging the county failed to provide training to election workers, problems with voter registration cards, and in one case, a polling location was changed without proper notice.
In the lawsuit, Brown asked the court to issue a “temporary restraining order” prohibiting Alvarez from being sworn in to the council.
That didn’t happen Monday night, according to Brown, because the “City Attorney said it was at the discretion of the City because they expect the TRO (temporary restraining order) and injunction but didn’t have it in hand.”
In the lawsuit, Brown is asking the election results be “declared void and a new election ordered by the court.”
Brown told the Herald she is seeking a one-on-one election with Alvaraz, similar to a runoff.
According to the lawsuit, Brown is also seeking “Compensation of all legal and court fees ... during the course of this litigation.”
The Numbers
The election results numbers posted on the Bell County elections website Monday afternoon were slightly different than the “recount” numbers canvassed at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
According to the city numbers, Brown was still fourth in the at-large election, receiving 1,748 votes in the May election, 24 votes shy of Ramon Alvarez, who placed third with 1,772 votes.
Finishing first was Segarra with 2,449 votes. Wilkerson finished with the second-highest total, 2,171 votes.
Finishing behind Brown were Rick Williams, with 1,593 votes, and Leo Gukeisen, with 557.
