As midnight approached Saturday evening, voters interested in the Killeen ISD school board race between incumbent Marvin Rainwater and challenger Hank Perry had to wait a while to see the results.
As of 11:40 p.m. Saturday, the race was too close to call with Rainwater holding a razor-thin lead over Perry, but Harker Heights numbers had yet to be released.
As of 11:40 p.m., which is 4 1/2 hours after polls closed, Rainwater had 1,871 votes. Perry had 1,724 votes.
The two candidates were within 54 votes after early voting numbers were released around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with Perry receiving a larger portion of votes in Harker Heights.
Rainwater is a retired school administrator and has worked in various capacities at all campus levels for over 43 years. He has a master’s degree in education.
Perry is a retired U.S. Army colonel and is currently a senior manager with Amazon. Perry is a parent to three KISD students — two of which have now graduated — and has a master’s degree.
Election results (as of 11:45 p.m.)
Marvin Rainwater: 1,871
Hank Perry: 1,724
